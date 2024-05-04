Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 164,318 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,318 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of General Motors worth $45,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 44.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 251,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.86. 10,046,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,174,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

