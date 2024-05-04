Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $52.25 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 154,481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $52,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,946,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

