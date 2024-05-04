Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $35,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.92 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.46 and a 200-day moving average of $281.91.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,566 shares of company stock valued at $52,649,105. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

