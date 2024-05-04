Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,559 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 90,164 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $42,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 324,638 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after buying an additional 704,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. 7,399,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

