Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 11,247 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $54,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,061 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,688. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

