Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 18,569 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.20% of Illumina worth $43,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 245.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 417,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 296,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $29,558,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.91.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

