Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 113,497 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,497 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.38 on Friday, reaching $513.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.41 and its 200-day moving average is $483.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

