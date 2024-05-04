Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 157,733 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,233,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,733 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 68,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 57.6% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 559,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 204,670 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 204,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. 60,568,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of -463.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

