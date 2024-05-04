Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 64,534 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,534 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $44,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $54.57. 1,503,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

