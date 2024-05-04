NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NatWest Group worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 480,534 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NatWest Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,039 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $6,128,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in NatWest Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 904,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 178,858 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 1,311,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

