Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SOFI. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.