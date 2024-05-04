New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

