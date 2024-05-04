New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.37. 6,414,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 34,242,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $77,628,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,466,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

