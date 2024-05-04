New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. abrdn plc increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

