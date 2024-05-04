New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,891 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Republic Services by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day moving average of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.