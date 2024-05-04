New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

