New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 169,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

