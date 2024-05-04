New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 106.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,871,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $359,283,000 after purchasing an additional 448,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.