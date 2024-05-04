New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 40,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 5,061.85% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

