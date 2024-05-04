NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.64% of NewMarket worth $138,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NEU traded up $7.37 on Friday, reaching $546.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $604.77 and a 200 day moving average of $563.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.51. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $387.16 and a twelve month high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

