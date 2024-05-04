NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NEE opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 985,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 157,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 81,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

