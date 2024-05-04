Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Trading Up 1.4%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $41.28. Approximately 17,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 10,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.
Nitto Denko Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.05.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
