NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. NMI has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NMI will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $985,624.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $37,757.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,054.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NMI by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NMI by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 17,540.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 65,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 33.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $211,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

