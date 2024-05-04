North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NOA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 50,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,086. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 142.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

