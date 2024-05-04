Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.320-1.320 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.3 %

NCLH stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

