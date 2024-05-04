NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 10.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.08. 942,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,325,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 49.34% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NovoCure by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NovoCure by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

