Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,121,000 after purchasing an additional 131,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 989,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.38%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

