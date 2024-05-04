NXM Price Hits $57.03 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,013.69 or 0.99923923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00097198 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

