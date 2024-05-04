Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 0%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.12 and last traded at $64.42. 1,449,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,469,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OXY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

