OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$4.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.17.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.92. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 EPS for the current year.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

