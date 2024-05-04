Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Ohio Valley Banc makes up about 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.97% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

