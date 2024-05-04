OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.60 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

In other news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

