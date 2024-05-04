One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 531,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,650,000 after buying an additional 345,117 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. 7,096,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

