One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 848 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,447,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.14. 459,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,669. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.61 and its 200-day moving average is $264.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.