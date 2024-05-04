ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STKS

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of STKS remained flat at $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 2.42.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ONE Group Hospitality

In other news, insider David Kanen bought 73,733 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.