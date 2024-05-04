OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) PT Raised to $17.00

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded OneSpan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ OSPN traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $12.39. 1,797,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,263. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.96 million, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 100.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

