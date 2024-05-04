Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.24.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

