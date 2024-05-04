Oppenheimer Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

JCI traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4,672.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,798,000 after buying an additional 1,228,919 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 52,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

