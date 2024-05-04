Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %

OBT stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. 12,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The stock has a market cap of $293.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $64.01.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

