OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.38.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OSUR

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OSUR opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $420.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.23.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.