Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $26.60 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $284.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORRF. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

