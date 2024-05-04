OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

OUTFRONT Media has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.7% annually over the last three years. OUTFRONT Media has a payout ratio of 157.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

OUT opened at $15.09 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

