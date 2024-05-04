Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 14th

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of PTVE stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 1,743,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,325. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

