Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ PTVE traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

