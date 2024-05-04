Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was up 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 46,357,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 19,470,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 48.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 808,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 145,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.