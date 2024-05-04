Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

