Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $44,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.18. The company had a trading volume of 874,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.14 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.