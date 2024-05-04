Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Gap Down to $542.96

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $542.96, but opened at $525.20. Parker-Hannifin shares last traded at $519.08, with a volume of 364,527 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.94.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 24.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

