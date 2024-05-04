Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.68. 6,862,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

