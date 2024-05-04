Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $44,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $103,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,865,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $171.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.47. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

